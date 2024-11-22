Menu Explore
Woman held for strangling her 2 kids to death in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 23, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Sonam had eloped with Sahil and married him against her family’s wishes, they couple had two children from their marriage but it was fraught with domestic violence

GREATER NOIDA: A 24-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangulating her four-year-old son and six-year-old daughter to death, police officers said.

Sahil was imprisoned in a murder case and Sonam later entered a live-in relationship with Sonu, a resident of Kheda Dharampura, and had another child with him. (Representational image)
Sahil was imprisoned in a murder case and Sonam later entered a live-in relationship with Sonu, a resident of Kheda Dharampura, and had another child with him. (Representational image)

The killings happened on Friday afternoon and the woman was identified as Sonam (single name), native of Pilkhuwa, Hapur district, residing Kheda Dharampura, Badalpur, Greater Noida, they added.

According to Amresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badalpur police station, Sonam had eloped with Sahil (single name) and married him against her family’s wishes. They had two children from the marriage but their relationship was fraught with domestic violence. In 2021, Sahil was imprisoned in a murder case. Sonam later entered a live-in relationship with Sonu, a resident of Kheda Dharampura, and had a child with him, the officer said.

“Acting swiftly on local intelligence, police apprehended Sonam near Siddh Baba Temple in the Badalpur area. During questioning, Sonam revealed that Sahil recently contacted her stating that he was released from jail. Fearing for herself and children’s safety, Sonam grew anxious. Overwhelmed by fear and despair from her tumultuous life, Sonam confessed to strangling her two children, and expressed a desire to end her life as well,” the SHO added.

The case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint from the children’s father Sahil.

