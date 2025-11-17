Yeida allots 200 acres land to build 8,200 crore solar hub

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) said it has allotted 200 acres of industrial land in Sector 8 to SAEL Solar P6 Private Limited, a subsidiary of SAEL Industries Limited, to set up an integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem with an investment of ₹8,200 crores. The Authority’s step follows the State Government’s approval of the mega project to create jobs and business opportunities. (HT Archive)

The proposed project will include TOPCon technology based 5 gigawatts (GW) solar cell manufacturing (the process of fabricating individual solar cells) and 5 GW solar module manufacturing lines (a series of automated and semi-automated machines used to assemble solar panels from their components) in this mega unit, said officials.

The Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) technology is considered as an advanced solar cell technology, which enhances efficiency and longevity, the Authority said.

One gigwatt equals to one billion watts of power.

Yeida issued the allotment letter after the state government issued the ‘Letter of Comfort’ to SAEL Industries Limited, said officials.

Notably, the Letter of Comfort means the state government is positive about the company’s proposal, and as per the rules the Comfort of Letter helps the firm get some marks during the allotment process, and Yeida evaluates the proposal to ensure if the company is eligible for the allotment or not.

“Following the Government of Uttar Pradesh directions and UPINVEST, now Yeida issued a Letter of Allotment to SAEL Industries Limited. We have handed over the allotment letter to SAEL officials. The project will be located along the Yamuna Expressway near Noida International Airport that has already become a strategic industrial-growth zone within the state’s overall infrastructure and manufacturing push. This mega project will not only create jobs but help in development of the solar ecosystem near airport that is the biggest growth engine in this region,” said Yeida’s chief executive officer RK Singh.

This allotment will further help Yeida to develop a manufacturing cluster along the Yamuna Expressway, said officials.

“The new solar unit project will help facilitate large-scale manufacturing investment in renewable energy and advanced manufacturing segments. SAEL’s new solar project is expected to leverage the region’s infrastructure advantages - connectivity to the upcoming Jewar airport and logistics hubs and the policy impetus of the Uttar Pradesh government for manufacturing-led growth,” said Singh.

SAEL Industries Limited is a diversified and integrated renewable energy company with capabilities in solar module manufacturing, engineering, procurement and construction, and operations and maintenance of power projects. Its diversified clean-energy portfolio includes 8299.5 Megawatt peak of solar Independent Power Producer (IPP), 3,625 MWof TOPCon solar module manufacturing capacity, and 164.90 MW of agri waste-to-energy projects, said Yeida officials.

SAEL Industries Limited were unavailable for comment on the issue.

