Yeida to acquire 94 acres for Apparel Park Project

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has expedited the process to procure the remaining 94 acres of land for the Apparel Park project in Sector 29, officials said on Monday, adding that the move aims to address all land shortage issues so that the mega projects can be developed and become functional within a stipulated time frame.

Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) RK Singh said, “The authority has expedited the task of buying the remaining 94 acres for the Apparel Park to ensure the project gets completed as per the fixed timelines since we want this area to witness businesses and create opportunities for all particularly to youth.”

“The mega projects, including the apparel park, will empower the entrepreneurs to export their products with greater ease to global destinations.”

According to officials, the authority faced problems in allotting plots to investors within the promised time frame, and the work of basic infrastructure in the sector also got delayed. The latest procurement will facilitate completion and delivery of all unfinished projects.

Of the total 175 acres in sector 29 planned for Apparel Park,81 acreshave already been allotted.

A total of 81 plots have already been allotted, of which 65 lease deeds have been executed and 61 allottees have completed registry formalities. Currently, 43 allottees have taken possession of their plots, while the building plans of 16 units have been approved. Construction is underway at seven sites.

The authority is also planning to launch a new plot scheme once the remaining land is acquired, opening fresh opportunities for textile and garment industries.

The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar has evoked a strong interest among several textile and apparel manufacturing firms, particularly export-oriented companies seeking faster logistics to domestic and global markets.

The Apparel Park is expected to create over 300,000 employment opportunities, with 70% of jobs reserved for women. The project is designed as a comprehensive ecosystem — integrating manufacturing, packaging, testing, labelling, and export facilities under one roof — aimed at boosting efficiency and export competitiveness, said officials.

The district, already known as a garment manufacturing hub with around 4,000 apparel factories and an annual investment of nearly ₹40,000 crore, is expected to get a major boost with the operationalisation of the Apparel Park. The sector will feature a 45-metre-wide road network connecting different industrial zones, along with showrooms, raw material centres, testing laboratories, design studios, skill development centres, dyeing and printing units, and sample houses, said Yeida officials.