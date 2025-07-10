Yeida to carve out Handloom and Textile Park

GREATER NOIDA: In a first, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will carve out a dedicated Handloom and Textile Park project near Noida International Airport, along the Yamuna Expressway. The Handloom Handicraft Exporters Welfare Association (HHEWA), which was promised land for the park three years ago, has been now asked by Yeida to reapply and obtain the UP government’s approval to build this park on the lines of its Apparel Park in Sector 29. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archives)

The authority has decided to put handloom and handicrafts into its “focus list” to allot plots to handloom and handicrafts units in Sector 10 in Yeida area, officials said on Wednesday.

The Handloom Handicraft Exporters Welfare Association (HHEWA), which was promised land for the park three years ago, has been now asked by Yeida to reapply and obtain the UP government’s approval to build this park on the lines of its Apparel Park in Sector 29.

“We have asked the Handloom Handicrafts exporters welfare association to reapply and obtain requisite approvals so that we can take the project to the next stage,” said Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) RK Singh.

The sector will be added to the focused industries list that will allow entrepreneurs to apply for industrial plots through e-auction for sizes up to 8,000 square metres (sqm), the CEO added.

In September 2022, Yeida had issued a letter confirming its board’s approval to establish the park in Sector 10 where land acquisition process was ongoing, following the model of other sector-specific clusters.

HHEWA submitted a list of its over 150 members interested in setting up manufacturing units in the sector, near the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Despite repeated meetings, said HHEWA president CP Sharma, the plan could not move forward. “As now the Yeida has decided to put it on its list, we hope that we will be given encouragement and get a dedicated cluster through this Park,” he said.

Exporters also raised concern about the state policy mandating e-auction for plots up to 8,000 sqm, saying small exporters lack resources to compete.