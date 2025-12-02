Yeida to meet UP officials on Dec 5 to decide fate of stalled Jaypee Sports City

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will meet Uttar Pradesh government officials on December 5 in Lucknow to discuss unresolved issues surrounding the Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) Sports City project, officials aware of the development said on Monday. File Photo-Greater Noida , India – May 01: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (YEIDA) on Sunday said that it is planning to develop a Film City project on 250 acres of land ,in Greater Noida , India , on Sunday, May 01,2013. ( Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times ) (Story by Vinod Rajput) (HT Archive)

The meeting will be chaired by Alok Kumar, principal secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation. Yeida chief executive officer RK Singh, and other senior officials are expected to attend, along with senior state officials.

“The state government will discuss and decide the roadmap for this project, in which thousands of homebuyers have invested over the years. The authority will execute those decisions accordingly,” said RK Singh, CEO, Yeida.

In March 2025, the Allahabad high court intervened to safeguard the interests of 4,638 homebuyers stranded across 14 long-delayed JAL projects, directing the Uttar Pradesh government and Yeida to assume control, complete construction, and begin delivering homes that have remained unfinished for over 14 years. The court also upheld Yeida’s earlier decision to cancel JAL’s allotment of 1,000 hectares for the Sports City project, after the developer failed to clear dues of around ₹3,621 crore (till 2022) despite repeated notices.

In its March 10, 2025 order, delivered by the Allahabad high court bench of justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and justice Kshitij Shailendra on March 10, 2025, the court also directed the formation of a monitoring committee, chaired by the principal secretary of the industrial development department, to oversee project completion and ensure that homebuyers are not saddled with additional financial demands.

The ruling declared the period from 2020 to the present as a “zero period”, exempting homebuyers from penalties or extra charges during this window for all 14 housing projects.

The judgment came in response to petitions filed by the Jaypee Sports City Welfare Society and other parties, including JAL, in 2017, 2020, and 2021.

Following the high court’s directive, Yeida engaged consultancy firm Currie & Brown to conduct a comprehensive audit of the Sports City project. The audit assessed the number of affected buyers, the construction status of each tower and block, and the funding required to complete the stalled development.

According to officials familiar with the report, the audit found that the previous promoter had raised substantial loans against project assets, rendering the plan economically unviable and further complicating execution.

Earlier, on February 12, 2020, Yeida cancelled JAL’s allotment of 1,000 hectares after the developer defaulted on payments amounting to ₹3,621 crore. JAL disputed Yeida’s claim, maintaining that its outstanding dues were only ₹1,483 crore. The company later filed a writ petition in 2020 seeking more time to clear its payments. The case has been under continuous hearing at the Allahabad high court since 2020. After the high court’s March 2025 ruling, the matter moved to the Supreme Court, which is now hearing the case and has sought Yeida’s response, officials said.

Yeida officials also pointed out that there is currently no Supreme Court “stay” on the high court’s order. “Since there is no stay on the HC order, Yeida is proceeding with the implementation of all directives,” officials added.

JAL subsequently challenged the March 2025 high court order in the Supreme Court in June 2025, temporarily halting an ongoing survey that Yeida had initiated in May to determine the precise completion status of stalled apartment towers and plotted developments, which JAL had earlier attributed to a fund crunch. The matter is now pending before the Supreme Court.

Jaiprakash Associates Limited could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts. It is worth noting that JAL built and inaugurated India’s first Formula One track — the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) — in October 2011, as part of the larger Sports City project