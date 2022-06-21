Yeida to spend ₹106 crore to upgrade facilities in medical device park
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will spend ₹106 crore on developing 13 facility centres (catering to medical device units) at the medical device park in Sector 28 near Jewar airport site.
“We will create 13 facility centres to provide free services to all manufacturing units so that they do not have to depend on outside vendors. We will soon begin work at the site with a budget of ₹106 crore,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida.
The facility centres will come up on 92,648 square metres (sqm) of land at the site. These include an information technology centre, a design centre, an electronic system and design facility centre, a censor testing-integrating facility centre, an electronic assembling facility centre, an electronics collaboration testing centre, a common tooling room, a biomaterial testing facility centre, a medical technology centre, a digital display zone centre, and a computing centre, among others.
Yeida has roped in Ernst & Young as a consultant to monitor and help with the development of these facility centres. The consultant will focus on monitoring the medical device park and facility centres, promoting the project, and helping the units.
Interested parties can apply for the park plots till June 22. To begin with, Yeida will sell 126 plots, ranging between 1,000 sqm to 4,000 sqm in size on 110 acres of land. The remaining plots will be allotted via lucky draw during the second phase.
The medical device park will be the first of its kind in north India, officials said. The project will create direct and indirect jobs in the region. “Once this park becomes operational, it will provide thousands of young people in the region with employment,” CEO Singh said.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics