Now, traffic fines in Delhi can be paid online

New Delhi: Traffic violators will now be able to pay their fines online without having to go to the trouble of visiting the traffic police headquarters.

The Delhi traffic police Friday launched its e-challaning and payment facilities, which will not only help erring drivers clear their dues faster, but it will also give way to an integrated data management for better policing.

“Enforcement of traffic discipline has been our priority and the launch of the e-challaning system will help our teams step up prosecution. In the months to come, we will be integrating technology with policing to increase enforcement and also help citizens,” Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, said while launching the system.

Using the new technology, if a vehicle owner receives a fine via SMS or mail, instead of visiting the traffic police headquarters in Todapur, (s)he can just log on to Delhi traffic police website (www.delhitrafficpolice.nic .in), click on pending notices and enter the vehicle number. Once the notice pops up with proof of violation, the screen will allow the person to make the payment, using payment gateways.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Kannan Jagadeesan explained that this system will not only benefit the general public but also help increase prosecutions. The system has also introduced over 1,000 new hand-held devices. The new devices have 4G technology and are GPS-enabled to maintain a database of evidence at the central monitoring control room at the traffic police headquarters.

“Until now, though the Motor Vehicle Act gives us the power to hike the fines for repeat offences, it was difficult to get a record of past offences. With the new technology, when a traffic police personnel catches a violator, before issuing the fine, they can access the vehicle’s past violation record,” Jagadeesan said.

Based on these offences, the traffic police can also initiate licence suspensions in case of a severe offence such as speeding, drink driving and signal jumping.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 21:56 IST