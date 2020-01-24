e-paper
Octogenarian found murdered in his house

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:39 IST
LUCKNOW Police have lodged a murder case in connection with the death of an 80-year-old man, who was missing for three days.

As per the police, the murderer killed him and locked the house located in Saadatganj Dargah. A police official said, “The victim identified as Harishankar, 80, was missing for three days. It appears that the murderer locked the house after killing the old man.”

He said the victim lived alone in the house of his niece.

The aged man’s brother and niece lodged the missing complaint on Friday. When police went to the house where the victim was living, they found it locked. Later, they broke the lock and entered the house on suspicion and found the elderly man dead with blood coming out of his nose and mouth.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem examination and investigation is on. “We have not found the motive behind the murder so far. We are investigating the case,” said a cop privy to the investigation.

Locals told police that the house was locked since January 21. The victim’s bother lives in Lucknow in a separate house while the niece lives in Bareilly. She was informed by the victim’s brother that Harishankar was missing.

