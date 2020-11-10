Odisha: Standing committee recommends 7-year jail for purchase of paddy below MSP

cities

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:31 IST

Days after Punjab passed a law providing for at least three-year imprisonment for anyone selling or purchasing wheat or paddy below minimum support price (MSP), a standing committee of Odisha’s food supply department has recommended at least seven-year jail term and fine for anyone found buying paddy from farmers less than MSP.

Congress lawmaker Narasingha Mishra-led panel has recommended to the government to enact a law for the purpose and also make the jail term non-bailable. “While the law passed by Punjab government has said three years imprisonment, we want it to be seven years to send a message to anyone cheating the farmers,” said Mishra.