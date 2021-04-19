2 hospitals booked for denying admission to Covid patients despite free beds listed on app

New Delhi

Acting on complaints by the state government, Delhi police on Sunday booked two hospitals for allegedly denying admission to Covid patients despite showing availability of beds on the Delhi Corona app.

While the Delhi government did not reveal the names of the two hospitals, police said they have registered a case against the Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in west Delhi and Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital in south Delhi.

Prashant Priya Gautam, additional deputy commissioner of police (west), said that a case -- under IPC sections of cheating and disobedience to an order passed by a government servant, and relevant sections of Delhi Disaster Management Act -- was registered against Mata Chanan Devi hospital on the complaint of district authorities.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) said the other hospital was charged under IPC section for disobedience to order passed by a government servant, in addition to relevant sections of the Delhi Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act..

A statement released by the government said, “These hospitals put out information saying that they have Covid-19 beds, but later denied patients saying no beds were available... After Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s directions that stern action be taken against hospitals putting out wrong information about availability of beds, the Delhi government has sought legal action against two hospitals.”

According to the statement, Kejriwal had ordered hospitals to ensure correct information on bed availability on the app, and also on the hospitals’ LED boards. “The Delhi government has appointed senior officials at these hospitals to look after these matters,” said the government.

Gautam said a police team visited Mata Chanan Devi hospital after it received a complaint from the Delhi government. “At the hospital, the team inquired from the emergency ward and at the help desk about the availability of beds for Covid patients, but were told there weren’t any available... Further inquiry was conducted telephonically from the doctors in-charge and they also contacted the mobile number listed on the website, but the same denial was received. However, when we checked the Delhi Corona patient portal, it showed 93 beds were available,” said Gautam.

When HT contacted the hospital over phone, a doctor attributed the miscommunication to a technical glitch.

At Hakeem Abdul Hameed Centenary Hospital, police sent in a decoy patient to verify to complaint. “The hospital denied admission saying that there is no bed available in the hospital though the Delhi Corona app showed 239 free beds,” said DCP Thakur.

The hospital couldn’t be reached for comment.