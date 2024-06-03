 22% winning candidates in Arunachal assembly polls have criminal cases: ADR report - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

22% winning candidates in Arunachal assembly polls have criminal cases: ADR report

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 03, 2024 12:58 PM IST

According to the report, out of the 59 winning candidates analysed in 2024, 13 (22%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves

At least 22% of the winning candidates in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls this year have criminal cases, marking an increase from 17% in 2019, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) stated on Monday.

Additionally, 20% (12 candidates) have declared serious criminal cases, up from 13% (8 out of 60) in 2019. (Representative file photo)
Additionally, 20% (12 candidates) have declared serious criminal cases, up from 13% (8 out of 60) in 2019. (Representative file photo)

According to the report, out of the 59 winning candidates analysed in 2024, 13 (22%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Additionally, 20% (12 candidates) have declared serious criminal cases, up from 13% (8 out of 60) in 2019.

The ADR could not analyze one candidate due to unavailability of his clear and complete affidavit on the ECI website, the report stated.

Also Read:Odisha assembly polls: 27% candidates declared criminal cases, as per ADR report

Among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, 20% (9 out of 45) have criminal cases, with 18% (8 candidates) facing serious charges.

The National People’s Party (NPP) has 20% (1 out of 5) of its winning candidates declaring serious criminal cases.

The NCP has 67% (2 out of 3) of its winners with criminal cases.

The Indian National Congress (INC) has one winning candidate, who has declared both criminal and serious criminal cases.

The report also highlights the rise in the number of crorepati candidates this year.

97% (57 out of 59) of the winning candidates are crorepatis, showing a rise from 93% (56 out of 60) in 2019.

BJP leads the list at 96% (43 out of 45), while parties like National People’s Party (NPP), NCP, People’s Party of Arunachal, Congress, and independent candidates have all declared themselves as crorepati candidates.

Party-wise, the average assets per winning candidate is 25.83 crore for BJP, 17.45 crore for NPP, 74.13 crore for NCP, 10.32 crore for the People’s Party of Arunachal, 41.96 crore for Congress, and 6.45 crore for independent candidates.

According to the report, the top three candidates with the highest declared assets are Pema Khandu (BJP) with 332.56 crore, Nikh Kamin (NCP) with 153.31 crore, and Chowna Mein (BJP) with 126.20 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / 22% winning candidates in Arunachal assembly polls have criminal cases: ADR report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On