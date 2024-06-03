22% winning candidates in Arunachal assembly polls have criminal cases: ADR report

At least 22% of the winning candidates in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls this year have criminal cases, marking an increase from 17% in 2019, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) stated on Monday. Additionally, 20% (12 candidates) have declared serious criminal cases, up from 13% (8 out of 60) in 2019. (Representative file photo)

According to the report, out of the 59 winning candidates analysed in 2024, 13 (22%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Additionally, 20% (12 candidates) have declared serious criminal cases, up from 13% (8 out of 60) in 2019.

The ADR could not analyze one candidate due to unavailability of his clear and complete affidavit on the ECI website, the report stated.

Among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, 20% (9 out of 45) have criminal cases, with 18% (8 candidates) facing serious charges.

The National People’s Party (NPP) has 20% (1 out of 5) of its winning candidates declaring serious criminal cases.

The NCP has 67% (2 out of 3) of its winners with criminal cases.

The Indian National Congress (INC) has one winning candidate, who has declared both criminal and serious criminal cases.

The report also highlights the rise in the number of crorepati candidates this year.

97% (57 out of 59) of the winning candidates are crorepatis, showing a rise from 93% (56 out of 60) in 2019.

BJP leads the list at 96% (43 out of 45), while parties like National People’s Party (NPP), NCP, People’s Party of Arunachal, Congress, and independent candidates have all declared themselves as crorepati candidates.

Party-wise, the average assets per winning candidate is ₹25.83 crore for BJP, ₹17.45 crore for NPP, ₹74.13 crore for NCP, ₹10.32 crore for the People’s Party of Arunachal, ₹41.96 crore for Congress, and ₹6.45 crore for independent candidates.

According to the report, the top three candidates with the highest declared assets are Pema Khandu (BJP) with ₹332.56 crore, Nikh Kamin (NCP) with ₹153.31 crore, and Chowna Mein (BJP) with ₹126.20 crore.