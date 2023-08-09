A girl’s battle for recovery: Nightmares, internal injuries contnue to haunt 5-yr-old rape victim

Lucknow A once carefree 5-year-old girl now grapples with sleepless nights and haunting visions of her predator. Despite the passage of 15 days, she remains trapped in the grip of her assailant’s memory, waking up petrified, according to her heartbroken grandfather. The heinous assault, inflicted by a 40-year-old neighbour, has left her scarred physically and emotionally. The girl is unable to sleep for extended periods and awakens in pain due to her injuries. (HT File)

“She cries out in intense agony, holding her mother tightly, as wounds inflicted upon her private areas have not yet healed. The scars of the brutality on her cheeks, neck, hands, and other parts of her body remain visible,” noted her grandfather, who further added, “She has abstained from consuming solid food, subsisting solely on juices and medication.”

He further revealed that severe internal injuries were inflicted upon her private parts when the perpetrator violated her with a cane. He continued, stating that she is unable to sleep for extended periods and awakens in pain due to her injuries.

Notably, when she and her mother were required to attend the initial court hearing in Barabanki on Tuesday, she was hesitant to leave her home, he appended. Somehow, the police managed to persuade her, along with her parents, to appear in the court and explain to the bench the extent of the atrocity she endured and the trauma she continues to undergo following the horrifying assault perpetrated against her on the evening of July 25.

“Medical professionals at King George’s Medical University, where she underwent surgery and remained hospitalised for nearly 14 days before being discharged on Monday, have indicated that certain vital portions of her private anatomy have suffered irreversible damage. Her life will never mirror that of other girls and women, even as she matures,” he stressed, emphasising that “the scars of this heinous act will cast a lifelong shadow.”

An additional surgical procedure is scheduled, contingent upon her complete recovery from her wounds and blood loss. Recounting the horrors inflicted upon his granddaughter, he recounted that she was playing with the 10-year-old son of the accused, Rinku Verma, when he kidnapped her around 4 pm on July 25.

He divulged that the accused, Rinku, resides adjacent to their home in the same village under Barabanki’s Ramnagar police station and is a father of four children - three daughters and a son. Although the girl referred to him as ‘Baba,’ the accused displayed no mercy while committing the rape. It was the accused’s own son who informed the police that his father had taken the girl with him during her playtime.

“Following the accused’s revelation, the police located the girl lying in a marshy area within a sugarcane field approximately 250 metres from her residence. Initially presumed dead, the police rushed her to a hospital upon discovering her still alive,” recounted the victim’s grandfather. The accused purportedly raped the girl while in an intoxicated state and subsequently left her in a sugarcane field, believing her to be deceased after strangulation.

Rinku Verma was arrested by the police and has since been incarcerated, although the girl’s family is convinced that others were involved, as three bottles of English liquor were discovered at the scene. Inspector-in-charge of Ramnagar police station, Suresh Pandey, stated that the accused was apprehended subsequent to registering an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He added that the girl’s deposition was recorded in court on Tuesday. The police have concluded their investigation and sent DNA samples from the accused to a forensic science laboratory for analysis. It is anticipated that the chargesheet will be filed by the conclusion of the week, he further noted.

