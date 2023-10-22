90-yr-old woman found dead with her throat slit

A 90-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in her house in village Rayabha within limits of Achhnera police station of Agra on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

Sources revealed that Vidhya had slept in her room on Saturday night. On Sunday morning her son who is living with her, went to give tea to her but found no response from inside her room. He later found his mother lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit with some sharp-edged weapon.

Police at Achhnera was informed about the incident and the body was sent for post mortem examination. It was revealed that the deceased had four sons out of whom three lived in Delhi where they were working as labourers.

Police sources said that probe was on to know the exact reason for murder.

