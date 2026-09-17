Allahabad HCBA polls begin today with 11,724 voters deciding 30 posts

Final preparations are complete for the annual elections to 30 posts of the Allahabad high court bar association (HCBA), scheduled for Thursday. A total of 11,724 eligible advocate voters are set to exercise their franchise to determine the outcome for the contesting candidates. The main building of the Allahabad high court and the central dome. (Shutterstock)

Chief election officer and senior advocate SFA Naqvi stated that the district administration has assured adequate police deployment for conducting the elections and managing traffic around the high court premises.

“A total of 20 entry gates have been designated for lawyers to enter the polling area and cast their votes. CCTVs are being installed, and with the assistance of AI tools, we will ensure free and fair elections,” Naqvi added.

Polling will take place from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the high court cricket ground. A fierce competition is underway, with 263 candidates contesting for the 30 executive posts. The high-profile post of president has drawn eight candidates, while the race for general secretary features fourteen contenders.

These elections will ensure representation for women under a mandatory 33% female reservation policy. The contested positions include one president, one senior vice president, six vice presidents (four male, two female), one general secretary, two treasurers (one male, one female), four joint secretaries (three male, one female) and fifteen governing council positions (ten male, five female).