Azamgarh police bust counterfeit currency racket, nab 8

Azamgarh police busted an inter-state counterfeit currency racket and arrested eight accused on Friday.

Police recovered counterfeit currency worth ₹1.19 lakh, counterfeit printing equipment, a laptop, printer, car, and 7 mobile phones from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Nitin Singh, 22, Rishikesh Singh, 22, Abhishek Singh, 22, Aditya Singh alias Chanki, 28, Shivam Singh alias Vidur, 22, Munna Pandey, 27, Manoj Kumar, and Rudra Pandey,19.

Superintendent of police, rural, Chirag Jain said that a police team led by station house officer, Raunapar, inspector Mantosh Singh, along with his team was conducting checking in Belkunda market when information was received that some people were dealing in fake currency notes in a white car near Teknapur culvert.

Three police teams were formed, and they arrested the accused. After being arrested, they were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

Jain said that the arrested accused revealed during interrogation that the gang leader is Manish Mishra, a resident of Raunapur area of Azamgarh. Under his direction, all the members used a laptop and printer to print counterfeit currency notes on A-4 size paper. The printed counterfeit notes were then cut using a paper cutter to resemble genuine notes.

The accused used to circulate the counterfeit currency notes by placing them among bundles of genuine currency notes in markets, shops and during transactions, so that the common man could not easily identify them.

Based on the interrogation of the arrested accused by the police, information is being gathered about other members of the gang and necessary legal action is being taken, said Jain.

A case was registered under Section 178/179/180/181 BNS Police Station Raunapar District Azamgarh, he added.