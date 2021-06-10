Back-to-school shopping list now includes laptops, smartphones and web cameras

PUNE As the new academic year, 2021-22, is about to begin and with the city currently “unlocked”, students and parents are busy getting ready.

Instead of new books, the shopping list now includes laptops, smartphones and web cameras.

Sanavi Mintale, a Class 9 student who had come to Tilak road in search of a camera, said, “For the last one year I was online for classes through my smartphone. Its camera clarity was not good, and so I couldn’t see diagrams and other study material while online. We have a desktop, for which I want to buy a new web camera for my online classes in the new year.”

There is a rush electronic stores on Tilak road, J M road, MG road and in Pimpri.

“It is the new normal for studies. The Covid pandemic has changed our way of living as well as studying. Last year, we somehow managed to join online classe on one smartphone for two children. As it was getting difficult to adjust to the timings of classes, we are now purchasing a separate tablet for my elder son is in Class 12 now,” said Kishore Ghatpande, a parent.

Only since last week have non-essential shops been allowed to reopen. Before that, even e-commerce deliveries were closed. Mahesh Rathi, owner of a computer store, said, “We had hardly any business in the last two months due to lockdown, but, from last week there is a rush. A majority are coming to buy web cameras, smartphones and tablets. These are students who have online classes.”