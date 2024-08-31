Bahraich’s wolves may have moved, might be hiding at a distance

The two elusive wolves are giving tough time to forest officials tracking them in the forest areas of Mehsi Tehsil in Bahraich and despite a multi-pronged approach the two haven’t been spotted since Thursday morning. Experts say the two are said to be changing their locations. Drones equipped with thermal cameras were flown the whole day but with little success (Sourced)

It also emerged that out of the two wolves, one is lame.

To know the exact location of the wolves, forest workers kept flying drones equipped with thermal cameras the whole day but they did not get any success. Mohd Saqib forest range officer Bahraich said that for the time being the location of wolves was found in Kolaila village but later the reflection in the thermal camera disappeared due to heat and weather conditions.

He said all the team men were working round the clock but the exact location of the duo is yet to be confirmed.

Sakib said that maybe the wolves moved to another place that was why no fresh attack was reported after August 26. Moreover, out of the two one wolf is lame so it is hard for a single wolf to attack as they are pack hunters.

“Animals communicate in such a manner humans can’t understand. The remaining two might have sensed danger and moved some 10-15-km,” said Rupak De, former head of forest force, Uttar Pradesh.

But this does not mean the entire area is safe from attack. Given the history of attacks by wolves in 1995, when over 100 people suffered attack and even more wolves were involved in Pratapgarh district the remaining two might attack again. “In 1995, attacks used to happen after 3-4 days of lull,” said De.

Meanwhile, panic prevailed in Matera Kala village under Khairighat PS area after some people claimed that they had seen wolves on Friday night. On being informed, MLA, Nanpara, Ram Niwas Verma, informed the police. The MLA launched a search operation along with the police last night. A large number of people joined the MLA during the search operation. However, no wolf could be located. The MLA appealed to the people to be vigilant and asked them to keep the doors of their houses closed at night.

“Every single alert by villagers or any other source is being taken seriously and worked upon. Every possible movement of the remaining wolves is being analysed and apart from laying of traps via net and cage, the use of other tools is being applied to catch them (wolves),” said Renu Singh, principal chief conservator of forest who is leading the operations on ground.

Station officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said no recent sighting of wolves was reported in his area. He said people were scared and following safety measures while venturing out at night. He said police teams were also patrolling in remote villages and no wild animals were seen in the area.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI