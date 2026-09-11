BJP mandal president shot dead in Bhagalpur

A BJP mandal president (incharge of multiple districts) in Bhagalpur was shot dead by two-motorcycle –borne masked criminals on Friday. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to arrest the accused. Uma Bhushan Tanti (HT Photo)

Deceased Uma Bhushan Tanti, 55, was returning to his home when has accosted by criminals and shot from close range in the face, the police said, adding that he was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH) where he was declared dead after a thorough check-up.

The incident took place at around 10 am near a Hotel in Kutubganj area falling under Babarganj police station area, the police added.

The deceased had been an active BJP worker since 1995 and in 2025, he was elected as mandal president. He was very sociable and quite popular in the area with very good rapport with top party leaders of the state, locals and people aware of his activities said.

City deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rakesh Kumar reached the site and started investigating the incident. “The statements of the family members have been recorded in the hospital and CCTV footage of the area is being scrutinised to ascertain the identity of the criminals,” he said.

Local MLA Rohit Pandey who rushed to the hospital expressed shock over the incident and assured the bereaved family of justice. “Police have got clues and within a day or two criminals will be caught,” he claimed.

Station house officer (SHO) of Babarganj police station, Satyajit Kumar said, “We have registered a case and detained a person on the basis of suspicion and further investigation is underway.”

On the other hand, preliminary investigation suggests that political rivalry and land dispute were prime reasons behind the incident. “Family members claimed to identify one of the killers as the nephew of former Mandal president Shashi Modi,” police said.