BJP sweeps ADC village council polls in Mizoram; state party president hails win

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the village council election for Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) after beating Mizo National Front (MNF), the ruling party in the state. Elections to the village council of the autonomous district council were held on April 18. (HT file image)

The development comes at a time when the state is preparing to go to polls later this year.

Elections to the village council of the autonomous district council were held on April 18 and the final tally of results was announced on Thursday by the state election commission.

While BJP won 41 out of the total 99 village councils, MNF bagged 25, followed by Congress who managed to get 8 while the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) secured 1 village council.

Independents won one village council while 22 village councils had no clear majority, the election commission informed.

There are a total of 43,120 electors at Mara Autonomous District Council.

On April 18, 33,432 voters including 16,988 women cast their votes.

The MADC has 492 village council seats, where BJP won 232 seats (47 reserved for women) followed by MNF who bagged 127 seats (33 reserved). The Congress managed to secure 78 seats (15 reserved).

Talking to HT, Mizoram BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said, “The people of Mizoram whenever and wherever they have a chance, they would like to teach chief minister Zoramthanga and his party a big lesson by defeating them in every level of elections and show that MNF party will be voted out in the forthcoming assembly elections.”

“The defeat of the state ruling party in the MADC village council elections is a sign of the approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda in Mizoram and the efforts of BJP workers on the one hand and at the same time, it is the result of MNF led Zoramthanga government’s inability to deliver what he had promised to the people of Mizoram in the last MLA election,” he added.