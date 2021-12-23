Border Ultra Hell Race: Prayagraj woman officer Major Farah Deeba runs 100km in 15 hours

PRAYAGRAJ: Major Farah Deeba, a 40-year-old ace long-distance runner from the city and administrative officer of 6 UP Girls’ Battalion of National Cadet Corps (NCC), has successfully completed the ‘Border Ultra Hell Race’ held from Jaisalmer to Longewala in Rajasthan on December 18. She ran continuously for 15 hours covering a distance of 100 km with a provisional timing of 15:01:05 hrs.

After returning to Prayagraj on Wednesday, Maj Deeba shared her experience. “I started the run from Jaisalmer on December 18 and reached the destination on December 19, completing the race that tests a runner’s stamina and commitment. I completed the first 50km in 6:21:07 hours,” she said.

Maj Deeba, a mother of two sons, said that during the run she had two vomiting and dehydration, but she toughed up and fought to complete the race which is not meant for the weak-willed.

“I am so proud to have run at the border on the occasion of 75 years of independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav). The race was really a Hell as the name suggests. The challenges included lack of an active medical team. Hydration points at only 10 km gaps, plus biting desert dry heat during the day and icing cold at the night were also challenging. There were no human beings visible on road except the runners. The run started from the Golden City of Jaisalmer and ended at the battlefield of Longewala, passing via Ramgarh and some ruined, evacuated villages,” she said.

According to Deeba, the route has almost all the likes of any famous 100 milers and 100kms. The participants are exposed to the elements of nature, face to face while fighting their own demons mentally as is the case with any Ultra Run. This race was devoted to the martyrs and the brave soldiers who confronted the enemy the entire night.

Longewala is a border town in the Thar Desert in the western part of Jaisalmer district. It is very close to the border with Pakistan and is most notable as the location of the Battle of Longewala during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 (December 4-7).

Maj Deeba said, “Frankly speaking, I covered 110 km approximately as I missed the marking at 80 km. A fellow runner was kind enough to remind me to retreat. That was the worst feel. As my mobile phone and watch too did not support me, and my equipment failed but my mind remained positive because of which I completed the run well before the stipulated timing of 16 hours.”

The ace runner had in August 2021 completed the stadium run held in Bengaluru. In that run, Maj Deeba had ran continuously for 12 hours covering a distance of 82.91 km at an average speed of 8.21 km/hr. She had also completed the run held in March 2021 in Chandigarh stadium wherein she covered 70.62 km in 12 hours.

Major Deeba has been a regular participant in several major long-distance runs of the country, including Indira Marathon which is held in November in Sangam city. She is also one of the founding members of Prayagraj Pacers, a group of female fitness enthusiasts from the city who often undertake long-distance runs along with routine yoga, cycling and exercises.