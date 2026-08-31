Bulandshahr: 22-year-old LLB student dies 9 days after brutal attack, four held

A 22-year-old LLB final-year student, Ankur, who was brutally assaulted with sticks, iron rods, axes and stones in Bulandshahr on August 20, died nine days later, on August 29. The assault, which allegedly involved 11-12 men, was partly captured on CCTV, and a video of the attack surfaced on Sunday.

Four accused have so far been arrested, according to police.

Among the accused, Lakhan was arrested on Saturday during an encounter. According to Khurja circle officer Shobhit Kumar, Lakhan was admitted to Surajmal Jatia Hospital for treatment.

During interrogation, Lakhan allegedly admitted to being involved in the attack on Ankur. Police records show that more than six cases, including an attempted murder case, have been registered against him.

The SSP had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for his arrest.

The victim Ankur was attacked near Electricity Substation No. 4 in Murari Nagar, according to his family.

According to Ankur’s father, Ashok Chaudhary, a lawyer, Ankur was sitting with his friends near the electricity substation on the night of August 20 when 11-12 men arrived in a car and motorcycles and beat him mercilessly for nearly 20 minutes using sticks, iron rods, axes and stones. When his friends attempted to intervene, the attackers allegedly pointed country-made pistols and other firearms at them.

Ankur suffered serious injuries to his head and collapsed on the ground, covered in blood.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and began examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Portions of the assault were captured on CCTV, which helped investigators identify some of the suspects.

Police subsequently registered a case against seven named accused and six unidentified persons.

Cops said they recovered a motorcycle without a registration plate, an illegal country-made pistol and cartridges from him.

Ankur’s grandfather, RK Chaudhary, told SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh that the family had no enmity with anyone. He demanded strict action against those responsible for Ankur’s death.

He also levelled serious allegations against the village head, claiming that the village head sheltered criminal elements and provided them with alcohol.

The allegations are part of the family’s claims and are being investigated.

SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh and SP Rural Antariksh Kumar Jain met the bereaved family and assured them that strict action would be taken against those responsible.