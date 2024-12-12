Bus charred to skeleton in fire on Agra-Lucknow E-way

A sleeper private bus caught fire within the limits of the Fatehabad police station of Agra district on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the wee hours of Thursday. Passengers in the bus jumped out of windows and saved themselves. There was no fatality and the fire was doused by fire tenders called to the spot by the Agra police. The charred bus on Agra Lucknow Expressway on Thursday. (HT Photo)

A private bus with sleeper seats was moving from Khanna in Punjab towards Supol in Bihar with 60 passengers on board. Amreek Singh was driving the bus which crossed the 21 Milestone within the limits of the Fatehabad police station of Agra district, when, according to passengers, smoke began rising from the tyres, which apparently got heated and caught fire as the bus moved.

When a few passengers raised an alarm, the bus was stopped and panic-ridden passengers quickly descended from the bus while many chose to jump out of windows, even as the bus caught fire, eventually leaving it charred.

All passengers managed to move out with their luggage barring a few who could not take out their luggage which burnt inside the bus. On information, police from the Fatehabad police station of Agra reached the spot and called in fire tenders from Agra which doused the fire.

“Passengers were moved to safety, the road cleared and traffic resumed on the expressway,” said Radha Mohan Dwivedi, security officer, (district fire office, first), Agra.