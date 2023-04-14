Chhattisgarh violence: Police yet to identify accused in murder of father-son duo

Chhattisgarh police are yet to arrest the murder accused of the father-son duo identified as Rahim Mohammad (55) and his son Idul Mohammad (35), residents of Biranpur, who were allegedly hacked to death following the communal clash in Bemetara’s Biranpur village in which one Bhuneshwar Sahu (22) was killed, officials said Thursday. Violence in Biranpur village erupted after a man belonging to a particular community was allegedly killed in clash in which three policemen also suffered injuries on April 8 (Twitter Photo)

Days after Sahu was allegedly killed during a communal clash in Biranpur village, police earlier on Tuesday recovered the bodies of two men with head injuries in the vicinity.

Investigating officers have said that they have registered a case against unknown persons and have a few leads on the accused.

Violence in Biranpur village erupted after Sahu was allegedly killed in the clash in which three policemen also suffered injuries on April 8. Police on the same day arrested 11 people in the case.

According to the police, the violence was triggered after a fight broke out between children belonging to two communities in the village.

“We are yet to arrest the accused who killed Rahim and Idul. We are going through the videos made by the police, but since the case is sensitive, we are taking precautions. Police also have some leads and an investigation is going on,” said Indira Kalyan Elesela, superintendent of police (SP), Bemetra.

A senior police officer camping in the village said on Monday that people from around four-five villages gathered in Biranpur village to protest against the death of Sahu and when they were chased away by the police, a group of people killed the father-son duo (Idul and Rahim).

“Thousands of villagers from nearby areas tried to proceed towards the village (BIranpur) on Monday afternoon. Police managed to drive away the protesters but a group saw the father-son duo grazing goats and hacked them to death,” said a senior police official.

Moreover, two houses, including one belonging to Rahim’s son-in-law, were burnt by some villagers on the outskirts of Biranpur on the day of the statewide bandh called by right-wing organisations on April 10 in protest against the communal violence.

Meanwhile, six first information reports (FIR) were lodged at Saja police station in connection with the incidents in Biranpur in connection with the violence, and the murder of two Muslim men.

Police said, so far 11 people have been arrested and booked under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (whoever is guilty of rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in the case of Sahu’s death.

Following the incidents of violence, additional police personnel were sent to the spot to take control of the situation and section 144 of CrPC was also imposed in the village.

Around 1,000 police personnel, along with senior officials are camping in the village to avoid any untoward incidents.

