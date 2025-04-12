Chhattisgarh govt launches new office space in Nava Raipur for IT companies

The Chhattisgarh government has allocated fully furnished office space to IT companies in the commercial Tower of the Central Business District (CBD) in Nava Raipur, officials said. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (PTI File Photo)

The initiative, launched by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai, will generate over 750 new job opportunities, they added.

On Tuesday evening, Sai handed over joining letters to newly recruited employees.

“Chhattisgarh is ready with policy support, tech infrastructure, and the right talent. Our goal is to become a preferred destination for IT and digital innovation in India,” he said.

As part of the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the IT ecosystem, the newly allotted workspace is expected to position Nava Raipur as a key technology hub in Central India, officials said.

Finance Minister Shri OP Choudhary, who was also present on the occasion, emphasised the importance of digital literacy and continuous skill development.

Square Business Services, one of the early entrants in the commercial space, is already employing over 350 youths from various districts of Chhattisgarh.

“This initiative is more than just building infrastructure—it’s a commitment to nurturing human talent,” said Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran (NRANVP).