Counselling for prison inmates to begin across Prayagraj div

In a bid to address the growing mental health concerns among prison inmates, the Department of Prisons will soon introduce psychological counselling services in jails across the Prayagraj division, including Naini Central Jail and district jails in Prayagraj, Kaushambi and Pratapgarh.

DIG (Prisons), Prayagraj Range, Rajesh Srivastava, said the initiative is part of a state government programme aimed at tackling mental health issues among inmates arising from prolonged separation from family and society, as well as other factors that often lead to depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies and other psychological disorders.

Under the programme, trained professional psychologists will be appointed in all jails of the division. Depending on the inmate population, counsellors will conduct weekly two-hour counselling sessions to help prisoners cope with emotional and psychological stress.

“Long periods of confinement often significantly impact inmates’ mental health. Regular counselling will help them deal with emotional distress and improve their overall well-being,” Srivastava said.

According to prison officials, counselling services are set to commence at the Pratapgarh district jail, with the schedule already finalised. Appointment of counsellors for Naini Central Jail and district jails in Prayagraj and Kaushambi is in the final stages.

Senior superintendent of Naini Central Jail, Vijay Vikram Singh, said psychological counselling for the jail’s 1,720 inmates would begin shortly as counsellors had already been appointed.

“A large number of inmates, particularly those above 60 years of age, suffer from depression, anxiety and emotional distress. Some occasionally display sudden outbursts of anger or other unusual behaviour, making counselling a necessary intervention,” he said.

Pratapgarh Jail superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi said the jail currently houses 967 inmates, including nearly 150 in the 50-60 age group. Counselling sessions are scheduled to begin in the third week of the month after the weekly programme is finalised.

Similarly, Kaushambi Jail superintendent Ajitesh Mishra said counselling services for around 700 inmates lodged in the district jail would commence next month.

Dr Rakesh Paswan, a neuropsychiatrist with experience in treating prison inmates, said depression is the most common mental health disorder among prisoners. He noted that timely psychological counselling can play a crucial role in preventing extreme distress, suicidal tendencies and abnormal behaviour among inmates.

“Counselling provides inmates with emotional support and coping mechanisms, helping them manage depression and anxiety more effectively,” he said.