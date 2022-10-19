Ludhiana | Curtains down on 5-day PU zonal youth fest

The five-day Panjab University zonal youth and heritage festival, hosted by Ramgarhia Girls College, Ludhiana, concluded amidst cultural bonanza on Wednesday.

While Ramgarhia Girls College bagged the overall trophy, Government College for Girls bagged the first runner-up trophy and Khalsa College for Women bagged second runner-up trophy.

Power-packed performances in folk dance, giddha, and punjabi folk songs by students of as many as 10 participating colleges occupied centre stage on the final day.

Punjabi writer Surjit Singh Patar was the chief guest for the morning session and Ravneet Kaur, special chief secretary, Government of Punjab, animal husbandry, fisheries, and dairy development was the chief guest for the afternoon session. Vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University Satbir Singh Gosal was the chief guest for the evening session.

Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla was the guest of honour for the day.

Over 300 students from different colleges, including AS College for Women Khanna, Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, DD Jain Memorial College for Women, Government College for Girls and SDP College for Women participated in the fest on the theme of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.