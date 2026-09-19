Delhi’s mental health policy may make school counselling mandatory

New Delhi: The Delhi government is working on a student-centric mental health policy that is likely to mandate counselling for school students and require measurable interventions in schools, an official familiar with the matter said on Friday. The policy is expected to be finalised next week and likely to be announced on October 10, World Mental Health Day. (Representative photo)

The policy is expected to be finalised next week and likely to be announced on October 10, World Mental Health Day. The draft is being finalised, and its provisions could change before it is approved, the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The proposed framework is focused primarily on school students, but the government is also considering bringing students pursuing higher education within its ambit. The policy is expected to cover both government and private schools.

The work on the policy had begun after a student of a school in Lutyens’ Delhi died by suicide after jumping from an elevated metro station in west Delhi last November. According to police, one of his teachers allegedly threatened him with expulsion and shoved him. Another teacher allegedly commented on his participation in a dance rehearsal.

The government is working to include measurable indicators related to counselling, identifying students who need support, and institutional mechanisms for mental health.

The official said the increasing use of digital technology in education, including artificial intelligence, has changed the nature of mental health concerns that students may face.

The proposed framework is likely to draw on recommendations and guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education, including the setting up of school-level mechanisms such as Child Protection Committees to focus on student safety and well-being.

It is also expected to define the nature of mental health concerns that schools should be equipped to recognise, along with the roles of teachers, counsellors, school management, and other stakeholders in responding to them.