DUSU polls: HC junks plea challenging nominees from party-affiliated student wings

Shruti Kakkar A bench of chief justice D K Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia observed that mere membership of a student outfit of a political party does not, by itself, amount to an association with the political party. (HT Archive)

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday rejected a petition challenging the participation of students affiliated with the student wings of political parties, including the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the September 18 Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

A bench of chief justice D K Upadhyaya and justice Tejas Karia observed that mere membership of a student outfit of a political party does not, by itself, amount to an association with the political party.

The court held that such membership would not violate the recommendations of the Lyngdoh committee, which call for student elections and student representation to remain disassociated from political parties.

“We are of the view that unless and until anyone may be a student who is a member of a political party as defined in the Representation of People’s Act participates in the election process, merely because he is a member of the student wing of a political party would not amount to association of a student with a political party and therefore, it will not be in violation of the recommendations of the Lyngdoh committee,” the court said.

The court, however, asked the chief election officer (CEO) and other university authorities to ensure that any interference by individuals or members of political parties during the DUSU elections is effectively checked.

“... the university is expected to ensure that any interference from any person or member of a political party is duly checked and the code of conduct, recommendations made by the Lyngdoh committee, orders passed by this court from time to time and provisions of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement Act are complied with. Any failure to implement these provisions cannot be approved,” the court said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by one Vijeta, challenging the notification that shortlisted candidates for the DUSU elections for the 2026–27 academic session. It was her case that the candidates shortlisted for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary are members of political parties including NSUI (student wing of Congress), AISA (CPI-ML), SFI (CPI-M) and ASAP (Aam Aadmi Party) and are directly governed by the ideology of those political parties.

She sought directions to DU to prepare a fresh list of candidates, saying that Clause 6.3 of the Lyngdoh committee recommendations provides for disassociation of student elections and student representation from political parties.

The petitioner added that one of the contesting candidates had put up a poster stating that he belonged to AAP.

Additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma, on the court’s query, submitted that the university must follow the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee.

DU’s counsel, Mohinder Rupal, stated that the list of shortlisted candidates did not mention their affiliation with any student organisation or political party, and that the practice followed by the university is in accordance with the Lyngdoh committee recommendations, the DUSU’s constitution and the model code of conduct. He added that the varsity did not recognise or entertain any student organisation, let alone any political party, in connection with the DUSU elections.