Former MP KC Tyagi quits JD(U), says further course of action to be decided soon

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Kishan Chand Tyagi or KC Tyagi has announced that he has not renewed his membership of the party following the conclusion of its recent organisational drive, signalling a possible shift in his political trajectory. KC Tyagi’s decision not to renew his membership is likely to fuel speculation about his political future at a time when regional parties are recalibrating strategies ahead of upcoming electoral contests. (File photo)

In a statement issued on March 16, Tyagi said the JD(U), formed in 2003 after the merger of the Samata Party and the Janata Dal, had been a significant part of his political journey. He recalled working closely with party stalwarts including George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, during his tenure as general secretary, chief spokesperson and political adviser.

“Now the membership campaign of the party has ended. This time I have not renewed my membership,” Tyagi said, without elaborating on the reasons behind his decision.

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The veteran socialist leader, however, underlined that his ideological commitment to the interests of the underprivileged, farmers and marginalised sections of society remains intact. “My commitment to larger ideological concerns… remains as firm as ever,” he said.

Tyagi also sought to strike a conciliatory tone towards Nitish Kumar, with whom he has shared a long political association. “My personal respect for Nitish Kumar, who has remained my comrade for close to half a century, remains unchanged,” he added.

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The statement comes amid shifting political currents within the JD(U) and its alliances, and is being viewed in political circles as an indication of possible churn within the party’s senior leadership.

Tyagi further revealed that a meeting of like-minded political figures, sympathisers and activists has been convened on March 22 at Mavlankar Hall in New Delhi to deliberate on the current political situation in the country. The outcome of this meeting could offer clues about his future course of action.

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“My further course of action will be decided soon in consultation with all concerned,” he said, keeping his next move open-ended.

Reiterating his ideological roots, Tyagi said he would continue to be guided by the principles of leaders such as Charan Singh, Ram Manohar Lohia and Karpoori Thakur.

Tyagi’s decision not to renew his membership is likely to fuel speculation about his political future at a time when regional parties are recalibrating strategies ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

Tyagi was born in a farming family in the village of Morta in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. He contested several parliamentary elections and served in both houses of Parliament. He represented Hapur in the 9th Lok Sabha (1989-1991) and was a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar from 2013 to 2016.