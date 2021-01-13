IND USA
GDA’s horticulture department inspector booked for rape

Ghaziabad: A 28-year-old woman has accused a horticulture inspector posted with the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) of raping her
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:40 PM IST

Ghaziabad:

A 28-year-old woman has accused a horticulture inspector posted with the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) of raping her.

The police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) at Sahibabad police station. The suspect was questioned but not arrested.

Police said the woman said that alleged she was raped at the City Forest area at Karhera near the Hindon air base.

“She told us that had gone there with the hope of getting a job. There the suspect allegedly raped after spiking her drink,” said Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city 2). “We are gathering evidence.”

Karuna Karunesh, authority’s vice-chairperson, and secretary, SK Rai, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts for comment.

Police said that they will question more people in connection with the incident.

