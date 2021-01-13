GDA’s horticulture department inspector booked for rape
Ghaziabad:
A 28-year-old woman has accused a horticulture inspector posted with the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) of raping her.
The police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) at Sahibabad police station. The suspect was questioned but not arrested.
Police said the woman said that alleged she was raped at the City Forest area at Karhera near the Hindon air base.
“She told us that had gone there with the hope of getting a job. There the suspect allegedly raped after spiking her drink,” said Gyanendra Singh, superintendent of police (city 2). “We are gathering evidence.”
Karuna Karunesh, authority’s vice-chairperson, and secretary, SK Rai, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts for comment.
Police said that they will question more people in connection with the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: Poultry farms across Thane to be checked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane receives first lot of 103,000 doses of Covid vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan Dombivli civic body to carry out Covid vaccination drive in four centres; gets 6,000 doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vets check horses after a positive case of glanders disease in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Former IAF officer loses ₹67 lakh in ATM card fraud, 2 held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meerut division receives Covid-19 vaccine consignment; GB Nagar and Ghaziabad to get their share today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jewar airport master plan to be revised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GDA’s horticulture department inspector booked for rape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At UP Gate, protesting farmers burn copies of farm laws on Lohri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suicide in Ludhiana school: Probe team records statements of victim’s teachers, friends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana: Drug convict stabs fellow inmate for ‘staring at him’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida’s air quality enters ‘very poor’, Greater Noida worst in country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akalis still hopeful of former Mohali mayor Kulwant’s return ahead of MC elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case filed in Pune against alleged fake university; its website down
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five men with collective history of more than 130 cases arrested in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox