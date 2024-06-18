GPS integration must for vehicles in cleaning operations: MCG

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to install GPS in vehicles involved in cleaning operations and directed all agencies to ensure that GPS integration is completed within seven days, officials aware of the matter said. MCG officials said that payment for services would be withheld and the responsible firm could be blacklisted if their vehicles were found without GPS-integration from next week. (HT Photo)

MCG officials said that payment for services would be withheld and the responsible firm could be blacklisted if their vehicles were found without GPS-integration from next week. The GPS will be connected to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Command and Control Centre (I-CCC), they said.

The decision was taken after residents complained that private agencies were dumping waste on the roadside to save time and fuel.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar on Sunday ordered all agencies to ensure GPS integration for all waste collection vans within seven days. “Over the past two days, MCG enforcement teams have seized five vehicles for illegally dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste in Sector 29, Subhash Chowk, and Hero Honda Chowk. Additionally, MCG cleanliness teams have issued fines of ₹500 to 15 individuals for littering public spaces on Sunday,” he said.

Bangar said they have formed three special enforcement teams for monitoring and taking action against illegal dumpers. “This crackdown is part of a broader effort to address the persistent issue of illegal waste disposal. Complaints have been filed with local police stations to initiate legal action against the perpetrators and five vehicles have been impounded,” he said.

Last week, the MCG terminated its contract with Ecogreen Energy due to poor performance in garbage management. Despite repeated requests for improvement, the company failed to meet the required standards.

“We are implementing micro-level planning to overhaul the cleanliness system. Officials will verify and take over all vehicles used in door-to-door collection along with assets. They will ensure every household is serviced through a ward-wise route chart to prevent open dumping and violators will be fined,” Bangar said.

The civic agency is intensifying efforts against illegal garbage disposal as part of a special cleanliness campaign.