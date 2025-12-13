Gurugram: Sector 57 residents file complaint against sanitation contractor hired by MCG

Residents of Sector 57 have filed a complaint with the State Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau against YLV Enterprises, one of the sanitation contractors hired by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), alleging “systemic corruption” and persistent “non-performance” of sanitation services in the area. Residents claimed that they had repeatedly raised the issue with the MCG

Local residents said that Sector 57, one of the district’s largest areas, requires at least 63 sanitation workers for regular upkeep. “But ever since MCG awarded the contract to YLV Enterprises, the region has been facing a persistent shortage of sanitation staff, with only 8-10 workers showing up,” RWA president Roshan Lal Yadav said.

“The situation has worsened over the past two months. Workers often show up after 2-3 days of absence, leaving roads uncleaned. The internal roads, in particular, are littered with dust and garbage,” Yadav added.

A supervisor from YLV Enterprise, however, said: “Our responsibility is to ensure cleaning and sanitation, not to supply manpower. We fulfil the work using either machines or manual labour, as required. Whenever we receive a complaint, we address it with extra attention. Had the situation been as severe as described, it would have caused chaos.”

The complaint also alleges “manipulation” of sanitation workers’ attendance records and a “mismatch” between MCG’s payroll and the actual number of workers deployed.

Residents claimed that they had repeatedly raised the issue with the MCG and even written to Haryana ministers, but no action has been taken so far.

Jaipal Kaushik, general secretary of Sector 57, said: “The situation has deteriorated further in recent weeks. Earlier, we were told that the shortage of workers was due to the festive season and that deployment would soon improve. But now, even the few workers who do report are often seen sitting idle in parks after sweeping for barely an hour.”

Councillor of Ward 21, Sonia Yadav, also wrote to the MCG on behalf of the residents. “Sector 57 is divided among three ward councillors. The current contractor’s tender is set to expire soon and, once renewed, we plan to assign sanitation workers based on the area covered per kilometre,” she said.

Devinder Bishnoi, sanitation inspector at MCG, said he has reviewed the area. “We have received these complaints from residents. Salaries for several workers were stalled due to administrative delays, but they are now being released. We expect the workers to return to duty soon,” he said.