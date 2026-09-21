Jaunpur man held for looting ₹41 lakh from Rajasthan trader

A man accused of looting ₹41 lakh from a trader from Rajasthan was arrested near Shri Narayan Singh Inter College in Sarai Harkhu, Jaunpur, on Sunday, police said. They said ₹35 lakh in cash and a vehicle were recovered from his possession. The accused, identified as 29-year-old Abhinav Singh alias Chandan, a Jaunpur resident, claimed to be a lawyer, said police. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accused, identified as 29-year-old Abhinav Singh alias Chandan, a Jaunpur resident, claimed to be a lawyer, said Varanasi range deputy inspector general of police Vaibhav Krishna.

A police officer said Jaipal Sharma, 25, from Bikaner, Rajasthan, filed an application before the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna on September 18, alleging that he was cheated by advocate Abhinav Singh, whom he had contacted to arrange bail for his younger brother lodged in Varanasi district jail. Singh allegedly gained Sharma’s trust by posing as a well-wisher during the bail proceedings.

He alleged that on September 5, after completing bail formalities at the Varanasi Sessions Court, Abhinav Singh took Sharma to Jaunpur in his car, claiming he needed to meet acquaintances over surety and advocate fees and a land matter. Near Polytechnic Chauraha, Sharma collected ₹41 lakh in cash— ₹22 lakh and ₹19 lakh—from two jewellery businessmen and kept it in a black bag containing his Aadhaar card, photographs, a Bluetooth device, charger and ₹10,000-12,000 cash.

Meanwhile, Singh’s associate Updesh Pathak joined them near Sadbhavna Bridge. Shortly before the Varanasi toll plaza, the duo allegedly snatched Sharma’s bag containing ₹41 lakh, pushed him out of the vehicle and fled. Sharma later reached Varanasi by bus.

Sharma also stated in his complaint that he had a recording of a conversation in which accused Abhinav Singh allegedly admitted to taking the money.

Varanasi Range DIG Vaibhav Krishna directed Jaunpur SSP Kunwar Anupam Singh to deploy a team to arrest the accused at the earliest. A case was subsequently registered under Section 309(6) of the BNS for robbery against advocate Abhinav Singh, Updesh Pathak and unidentified persons. The investigation was handed over to sub-inspector Prashant Kumar Singh.

Under SSP Kunwar Anupam Singh’s supervision, a police team led by ASP (City) Goldi Gupta arrested Abhinav Singh near Shri Narayan Singh Inter College, Sarai Harkhu, Jaunpur. Police recovered the vehicle used in the robbery, ₹35 lakh of the looted cash and other belongings of the complainant.

The car was seized under Section 207 of the MV Act. A police team has also been deployed to arrest second accused Updesh Pathak of Sultanpur, who allegedly accompanied Abhinav Singh during the robbery.

DIG Krishna announced a ₹50,000 cash reward for the police team.