JPDCL failed to prevent power pangs, says Kavinder Gupta

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta on Thursday expressed serious concern over the dismal power scenario across Jammu region amid rising temperatures.

Gupta, in a statement issued here, maintained that in contrast to claims made on provision of adequate power supply for the summer months, the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) miserably failed in meeting the expectations and left people to suffer in the sweltering heat.

“Sadly, no change has been made on ground as far as power availability during the peak summer months is concerned. Load shedding has become a norm and frequent fluctuations are damaging appliances. The local administration must take steps on war footing to address the problem,” demand Gupta.

He alleged that the scenario this year was much worse than last year and blaming JPDCL’s incompetence for it.

The senior BJP leader, however, asked the quarters concerned not to give in under the pressure and rather pace up efforts to resolve the issue through a comprehensive identification of weak links. He also advised the power department sleuths to take strict action against power thefts.