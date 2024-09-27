Justice Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram sworn in as next Chief Justice of Madras HC

Justice Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram was sworn in as the next chief justice of the Madras high court on Friday following the Union law ministry’s notification on September 21. Justice Kalpathi Rajendran Shriram with Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi during the swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on Friday. (Photo from X)

The oath of office was administered by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Justice Shriram previously served as a judge at the Bombay high court since March 2016.

Born in Mumbai, Justice Shriram completed his LLB from Mumbai University, following which he pursued LLM (maritime law) from King’s College, London, according to the Bombay high court’s website.

He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in 1986 and set up his own chamber in 1997 and dealt in commercial matters with specialisation in shipping and international trade law, writ matters arising out of Ports Acts, Customs Act, Motor Vehicles Act, Marine Insurance (including re-insurance and P&I); Company Law matters etc.

“On the personal front, Justice Shriram served for many years as the vice-chairman of Dharmishta Mithran, an NGO that runs centres for performing obsequies,” the website said.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the former president Ram Nath Kovind, former chief justice of India P Sadasivam, former Supreme Court judge Justice Indira Banerjee, and Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu, ministers Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, and K Ponmudy and former chief minister O Panneerselvam.