Itanagar, The Anjaw district administration in Arunachal Pradesh has announced the resumption of the survey of land and other properties being acquired for the development of the Kalai-II Hydroelectric Project in Hawai circle from November 16, an official said on Wednesday. Kalai-II HEP land survey to resume in Arunachal's Anjaw from Nov 16

According to an official order issued recently by Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, the survey will cover the stretch from Samdul village, including the submergence area, to Chunyu Bridge Point.

The survey is being resumed in continuation of an earlier order issued by the DC's office on June 19, 2026, to complete the assessment of land and other properties left out during the previous exercise.

The district administration has requested all landowners, stakeholders, and project-affected families to remain present at their respective locations during the survey to facilitate the exercise.

The deputy commissioner directed the Superintendent of Police to deploy police personnel to assist with the survey process, while the General Manager of THDC India Limited , Namsai, has been asked to take necessary action.

The administration has also directed gaon buras , gram panchayat chairpersons and gram panchayat members of the 33 project-affected villages to disseminate information about the survey and remain present within their respective jurisdictions.

Hawai North zilla parishad member Barum Massong, members of the Hawai Board and representatives of the Project Affected Families' association for Kalai-II HEP have also been informed about the exercise.

The Kalai-II HEP land acquisition process involves the assessment of affected land and other properties, with the resumed survey intended to cover areas and assets left out of the earlier exercise.

The Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project is situated on the Lohit River, which is a major tributary of the Brahmaputra River. The 1,200 MW project is designed to generate approximately 4,852.95 million units of electricity annually. It is being implemented through a joint venture company between THDC India Limited and the Arunachal Pradesh government.

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