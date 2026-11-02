Kalpi Bar Association president murdered; 3 held, 2 injured in police encounter

The president of the Kalpi Bar Association, Gayadeen Ahirwar, was abducted and murdered in a targeted killing stemming from a long-standing land dispute, police said. Authorities have arrested three suspects and have the alleged mastermind in custody, while a manhunt is underway for the main shooter. For representation only

Ahirwar, 67, a resident of the Kalpi police station area in Jalaun district, had traveled to Orai for legal work on Saturday. According to police reports, he was returning to Kalpi and was last seen at the Durga Mandir crossing around 4:00 pm. Witnesses reported that as Ahirwar disembarked from a bus, he was approached by occupants of a car without a registration number. Under the pretext of discussing a legal file, the suspects lured the advocate into the vehicle, after which his mobile phone was switched off.

When Ahirwar failed to return home by Saturday evening, his son, Harsh Mitra, filed a missing-person complaint late that night. SP Jalaun, Suresh Chandra Rawat, stated that authorities immediately mobilized teams using technical surveillance and CCTV footage to track the suspects.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder was motivated by a protracted land dispute between the victim and Indrajeet Yadav regarding a plot in the Kadaura area. Digital evidence and WhatsApp conversations recovered from Yadav’s phone including exchanges before and after the incident allegedly reveal that he paid Monu Yadav and three associates to execute the crime. Indrajeet Yadav has been taken into custody.

Police arrested three accomplices named Sarvesh Shukla (alias Sabbu), Ashish Vishwakarma, and Keshav Katiyar, all residents of Barra, Kanpur. ASP Jalaun, Dr. Ishan Soni, reported that late Sunday night, a police team escorted the three suspects to the Jodhar Nala forest area in Kalpi to recover the vehicle used in the abduction.

According to police, the accused opened fire on the team using weapons hidden in the forest. Police retaliated with six rounds, injuring Ashish Vishwakarma and Sarvesh Shukla. The third accused, Keshav Katiyar, was arrested at the scene. Authorities also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the murder.

Ahirwar’s body was found early Sunday morning in the Sachendi area of Kanpur and has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Police teams are currently conducting raids to trace Monu Yadav, the prime shooter, who remains at large.