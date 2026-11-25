Kochi, The Kerala High Court on Wednesday extended its interim order till December 15, keeping in abeyance the FIRs registered against former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others in the alleged CMRL bribery case. Kerala HC extends stay till Dec 15 on FIRs against Pinarayi Vijayan in CMRL case more

A bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Syam Kumar V M noted that, by an order dated October 26, the investigation pursuant to the FIRs registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had been kept in abeyance.

"We extend this order until the next posting date. Post on December 15," the bench said.

The order was passed on appeals filed by Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas, challenging a single judge's October 9 direction to the VACB to register an FIR against them based on a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case.

The ED had written to the state police seeking registration of an FIR against Vijayan and his family, citing evidence gathered during its investigation into alleged payments made by CMRL and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act .

Instead of registering an FIR, the state police decided to conduct a preliminary inquiry based on the ED's report.

Subsequently, in compliance with the High Court's October 9 order, two FIRs were registered. The ED then initiated separate investigations under the PMLA against Vijayan and his family.

On October 15, the High Court rejected applications filed by Vijayan, Veena and Riyas seeking permission to appeal against the single judge's order.

They subsequently approached the Supreme Court, which, on October 21, stayed the VACB investigation for a week and directed them to pursue their appeal before a Division Bench of the High Court. However, the apex court did not stay the ED's investigation.

According to the VACB's FIR, Vijayan allegedly abused his official position and resorted to corrupt and illegal means to secure illicit pecuniary benefits for himself, his daughter and her company.

The FIR alleges that Veena and her now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, received ₹3.28 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd and Empower India Capital Investments Pvt Ltd through their respective bank accounts under the guise of providing information technology consultancy and marketing services.

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