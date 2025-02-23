Kheri has progressed beyond its status as backward dist: CM

Laying the foundation stone of the ‘Chhoti Kashi’ Gola Gokarannath Shiva Temple Corridor, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday stated that Lakhimpur Kheri has progressed beyond its status as a backward district. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the gathering during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for India's first biopolymer plant at Kumbhi, in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday (PTI)

Adityanath also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 373 projects of over ₹1622 crore.

“Lakhimpur Kheri has progressed beyond its status as a backward district. Nearly ₹4500 crore worth of projects have been inaugurated and launched in this district,” he said.

“The fertile land here is like gold,” he said.

Lakhimpur Kheri would soon become one of the most developed districts in the state, the chief minister assured.

He recalled Lakhimpur Kheri’s underdevelopment at independence—plagued by malaria and poor accessibility despite the Dudhwa National Park.

Now, an airstrip in Palia is set to become a full-fledged airport, and flood prevention measures are underway, he added.

“Lakhimpur now boasts of not just Dudhwa National Park but also a new medical college,” the chief minister.

He addressed Lakhimpur Kheri’s past rail connectivity challenges, particularly the uncertainty surrounding the Bahraich-Mailani railway line.

The government will allocate necessary funds to enhance tourism through improved rail connectivity, he said.

Adityanath also lauded the Tharu tribal women’s efforts in preserving their culture and producing handicrafts, which have been recognised under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme.

Even the Prime Minister has acknowledged their efforts, the chief minister added.

The chief minister gave credit to the region’s development to its public representatives.

From building a medical college and developing an airstrip into an airport to enhancing eco-tourism at Dudhwa National Park, setting up a PLA plant, and constructing the Gola Gokarannath Corridor—each initiative reflects their dedication, the chief minister said.

He also directed the local administration to ensure proper rehabilitation of those displaced by the Gola Gokarannath Corridor project.

Families losing homes must be provided with suitable housing, and shop owners must get commercial spaces, he said.

The government’s goal is to enhance the region’s beauty and improve the lives of residents without leaving anyone without shelter or livelihood, the chief minister said.

Addressing concerns about the region’s flood issues, he stated that the government was working towards a long-term solution through better flood management and river channelisation.

Earlier, the chief minister offered prayers at the Gola Gokarnnath temple and extended Maha Shivaratri greetings.

The chief minister also paid tribute to the late MLA Arvind Giri, stating that his dreams for the region were now being realised.

Prominent among those present on the occasion, included tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh, excise minister Nitin Agarwal and BJP MLAs.