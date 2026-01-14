Kushinagar: Man arrested for killing mother and wife, consuming their flesh

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother and wife under the influence of alcohol and reportedly consuming and disposing of parts of their flesh in a neighbouring house in Parsa village, under the jurisdiction of Ahirauli Police Station in Kushinagar district on Monday morning, police said on Tuesday. Circle officer Kundan Singh said the accused was allegedly intoxicated when his mother scolded him for excessive drinking. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Sikandar Gupta, was taken into custody after villagers alerted authorities upon noticing him sitting alone and consuming what appeared to be human flesh. A police team rushed to the scene and, after nearly two hours, managed to apprehend him. Human remains were recovered from the location.

Police stated that one of the victims had been killed earlier and the body was hidden by the accused. During interrogation, he reportedly made disturbing disclosures, which led to the recovery of additional evidence.

Circle officer Kundan Singh said the accused was allegedly intoxicated when his mother scolded him for excessive drinking. During the ensuing argument, his wife intervened, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly struck her with a brick, killing her on the spot. When his mother then tried to intervene, she too was fatally attacked.

The deceased were identified as Roona Devi (55), the accused’s mother, and Priyanka (28), his wife. The couple had been married for five years and reportedly faced frequent domestic disputes.

Superintendent of police, Kushinagar, Keshav Kumar, stated that a case was registered following a complaint by the accused’s sister. He has been charged under relevant sections for double murder and remanded to jail.

Amid public outrage and to maintain law and order, additional police forces have been deployed in the village. A forensic team has examined the crime scene, and a detailed investigation is underway, including a review of the accused’s mental health history, CO added.