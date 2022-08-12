Lawyer, two others held for murdering wife
The Atarsuiya police arrested a lawyer, his junior and another person for allegedly murdering the lawyer’s wife, on Thursday. Two other accused, including the lawyer’s sister, are still at large. The lawyer killed his wife for dowry and then tried to pass off her death as a road accident, police officials said.
SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said that the police arrested lawyer Rajiv Juneja, 50, of Atarsuiya area, his junior Feroz Ahmad of Dariyabad and one Irshad Khan of Kaushambi district.
Juneja was married to Reshmi Sonkar of Muthiganj area in June 2019 but their relations soured. On August 8, Rajiv informed Reshmi’s kin that she died after being hit by a speeding SUV near their house. Rajiv also lodged an FIR at Atarsuiya police station in this connection. However, Reshmi’s brother alleged foul play behind his sister’s death and claimed that Rajiv was harassing her for dowry.
The police registered a case of murder on his complaint and started investigations which revealed that no SUV was seen on the road at the time which the lawyer mentioned in his complaint. Juneja, his junior Feroz Ahmad were interrogated during which they confessed to their crime. On their confession, another person, Irshad Khan, was also arrested.
The SSP said that Juneja, his sister, Natasha and Feroz Ahmad planned the murder with the help of Irshad Khan and another person of Dhumanganj area, whose name was also Feroz. Irshad was given ₹20,000 and was promised ₹30,000 after the murder. On August 7, they assaulted Reshmi in their home with an iron rod and hammer.
Later, they took the injured woman on the road and crushed her under a car to pass off the murder as a road accident. The iron rod and hammer along with a swift car used in the crime has been recovered and raids were being carried out to arrest Natasha and Feroz.
-
Ahead of I-Day, SGPC protests for release of Sikh detenues
Donning black turbans and holding placards seeking the release of Sikh detenues, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee staged protests across district headquarters in Punjab and parts of Haryana on Saturday, two days ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day. In Amritsar, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, hundreds of members marched from the Golden Temple to the DC office to register their protest.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics