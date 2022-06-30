Link IITs with industries: Ex-director IIT-Delhi
Former director of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi) prof DP Kothari has suggested that all the IITs should be connected to industries to give IIT engineers a chance to have a work experience in that field.
During his visit to the IIT-BHU, he said, “There is a practice school programme at Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, that ensures that every student of engineering works in industry for a few months before completing their graduation so that they may get an experience about industries and adapt themselves quickly to careers in industry.”
Prof Kothari also said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take an initiative in this regard. He said sincere planning should be done to link the IITs and other engineering institutes with the industries.
Widen BSP support base in run-up to 2024 LS polls: Mayawati to party cadre
Uttar Pradesh greening: State to plant 35 cr new trees to ensure O2 for 14 cr people
PMRDA razes 9 illegal constructions at Kesnand
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Thursday demolished nine illegal constructions located at Kesnand. A PMRDA official requesting anonymity said, “The PMRDA is continuing its drive against illegal constructions. With the help of five earth movers, the authorities demolished nine illegal constructions. Before taking the extreme step, the PMRDA had issued notices to the owners of these properties.” The PMRDA, on Thursday, also released a statement requesting citizens to not conduct illegal constructions.
Four arrested in robbery attempt at Pune station
The Pune police on Wednesday arrested four persons for robbery attempt near Pune station area. The accused were identified as Mayur Rathod (21) from Yerawada,Suresh Bapu Sakat (19) from Pune station , Sarfaraj Mehbob Makandar (29) from Belgaon and Suresh Babudas Vaishnav (26) from Hadapsar. The incident took place on Wednesday night, when a police informer confirmed that Rathod along with others were in Pune station area and would attempt to rob people.
ITC fraud: Cybercrime cell exposes ₹215 crore racket, one held from Lucknow
