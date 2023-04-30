After Atiq’s death, his henchmen may fight each other for supremacy: Police

PRAYAGRAJ Following the death of mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem (aka Ashraf), cops suspect that his henchmen may fight each other to take control of his illegal empire worth several hundred crores. This struggle for supremacy is more likely as none of Atiq’s sons are in a position to run his illegal operations. Police are also keeping an eye on those gang members who are now out on bail. (HT Photo)

While Atiq had five sons, one of them, Asad, was killed in an encounter with police. The older two -- Umar and Ali -- are lodged in jails whereas the younger two (both minors) are also in a government facility. Therefore, several of Atiq’s henchmen are now looking to take over his illegal businesses.

Cops suspect that a dispute over supremacy in the gang may result in gang wars in Prayagraj -- something that the police are determined to prevent. To this end, police are also nabbing as many of the gang members as possible for the various crimes committed by them.

Police are also keeping an eye on those gang members who are now out on bail and have been inactive for the past many years, confirmed senior police officials. As per police records, there are over 135 members in Atiq’s gang known as IS-227. Officials say that many members of Atiq’s gang have a tendency to change their tactics according to the situation. An analysis of Atiq’s gang reveals that many members become active when conditions are favourable while they remain at large (or inactive) during crackdowns.

During the last many decades, Atiq has grabbed hundreds of bighas of land at prime locations in Prayagraj by purchasing them from their owners in return for an amount much lower than their actual cost. Some landowners who dared to oppose were threatened and murdered, said officials. Atiq purchased much of these lands in name of his gang members and associates in Jhalwa, Kasari Masari, Peepalgaon, Bamrauli, Devghat, Karehnda, Puramufti and even in Kaushambi districts. Atiq’s earlier township projects Alina City and Ahmad City were also handled by his associates and gang members.

Officials said that real estate business in Prayagraj and elsewhere was the biggest source of finance for Atiq’s gang. Atiq’s associate used to develop illegal townships and sell small plots of lands on high rates. Atiq used to take major share of profits in such deals. Atiq and Ashraf used to keep strict watch on persons involved in their real estate business and take regular details of transactions made.

However, after Atiq and Ashraf’s arrests, many associates and gang members started betraying them. Some even lodged FIRs against Atiq, Ashraf and their loyal associates in a bid to distance themselves from the gang and grab the land which Atiq had purchased in their names. Atiq’s relative and one-time associate Zeeshan (aka Janu) lodged an FIR against Atiq his son Ali and some others for extortion in December 2021. Later, Ali surrendered in the same case and went to jail.

The deaths of Atiq and Ashraf are repeating the same trend. Atiq’s former aides are lodging FIRs against his sons and others. Builder Mohd Muslim on Friday registered a case of extortion and abduction against Atiq’s sons Umar and Ali, accusing them of harassment. Police officials suspect that many more associates of Atiq may now come forward to lodge cases against his sons and other gang members. The gang members may even clash over ownership of hundreds of bighas of land that Atiq has illegally grabbed.

A senior police official said a strict watch is being kept on all persons who were associated with Atiq and Ashraf and are co-accused with them in different criminal cases. There are inputs of differences between members of Atiq’s gang over real estate business and its profits, he added.