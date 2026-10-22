Man dies after alleged assault, being driven on car roof in Knp

: A 37-year-old man died after he was allegedly assaulted, placed on the roof of a car and driven for around 1.5 km before falling on to the road and being run over. His family has linked the incident to an earlier dispute. More than two dozen CCTV cameras reportedly captured the incident. Bhadauria is survived by his wife, Reena. She said she had submitted a complaint to the police and that a case should be registered. (For representation only)

The victim, Biru Singh Bhadauria, was a salesman with a food products company and lived in Arra, under the Hanumant Vihar police area. He was returning home from a Dussehra fair on Tuesday night when he was allegedly stopped by Mewalal, who was driving a car, and four other men, including Rajveer. His family said he had a dispute with Mewalal and Rajveer a few days earlier.

According to the allegations, the men assaulted Bhadauria and hit him with the car when he tried to escape. They then placed him on the roof of the car, trapped his hands in the windows and drove away with the windows shut.

Bhadauria fell near Ashwani Trading Company in Rajendra Nagar. The occupants of the car allegedly drove over him. He suffered several serious injuries, including badly crushed fingers. Devendra Singh Chauhan, a passer-by, recognised Bhadauria and informed his family. His relatives took him to a private hospital, which referred him to Hallet Hospital. Doctors there declared him dead.

When the body reached his home on Wednesday, the family protested against the police response. They alleged that the police had not acted promptly on their initial complaint. The family has since filed a second complaint alleging murder, deputy commissioner of police (South) Deependra Nath Chowdhary said. “We are examining the available CCTV footage and action will be taken based on the findings,” he said. Police have reportedly traced the car, which is owned by Mewalal, and the suspects’ mobile phone locations to Jahanabad in Fatehpur district. The family has demanded the arrest of those responsible.

Bhadauria is survived by his wife, Reena. She said she had submitted a complaint to the police and that a case should be registered.