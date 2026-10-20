MUMBAI: A 57-year-old managing director of a leading financial services firm headquartered in Prabhadevi was kidnapped, assaulted, robbed of his iPhone and cash and later blackmailed for ransom using semi-nude photos and videos recorded during the assault. The incident occurred on October 8 while the first information report (FIR) was registered on Sunday at the Marine Drive police station. Finserv firm MD kidnapped, assaulted with belts

According to the police, the complainant is the managing director of a financial services firm which deals in capital markets, wealth and asset management, private markets and home loans. On October 8, he received a call from an acquaintance, Kalpana, who claimed her friend was in urgent need of ₹40,000.

“When the man went to meet the women at Chinchpokli, he was escorted to a room. Three unknown people then barged into the room, abused him and assaulted him with their hands and belts. The men recorded his semi-nude video, forcibly took away ₹55,000 in cash and even his iPhone, to prevent him from contacting his family,” an officer familiar with the case said.

The complainant was held captive overnight and asked to pay ₹6 lakh before being released in the morning on October 9. Two days later, his driver received a call from his iPhone and the accused threatened to circulate his semi-nude clips among his relatives and on social media if he did not pay the ransom.

After taking legal advice, the complainant approached the Marine Drive police station on Sunday. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under sections 308 (extortion), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 303 (theft) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said they were yet to make any arrests in the case.