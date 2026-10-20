Action mode on: Lucknow cops question model’s relatives in Rae Bareli, scan CCTV cams

LUCKNOW A day after high drama surrounding the hunt for model/influencer Shraddha Dubey put the Lucknow police under intense scrutiny, the force was seen stepping up its efforts to trace her on Monday, with another key officer being transferred, a team questioning her family in Rae Bareli and investigators scanning CCTV footage to establish her possible movements. The CCTV trail is expected to be crucial in determining her possible route into or out of the state capital. (Pic for representation)

The latest reshuffle saw ACP (Hazratganj) Rajneesh Sharma transferred and posted as ACP (Crime), hours after DCP (Central) Vikrant Vir was removed from the post and the Hazratganj station house officer (SHO) taken off duty on Sunday. The successive changes came amid mounting questions over the police’s inability to trace Shraddha, who appeared in a video on Sunday, claiming innocence but remained untraced. However, the police department did not give any official clarity on the transfer and removals.

DCP (Traffic) Arpit Vijayvargiya was made DCP (Central) and given an additional charge of intelligence and security. Speaking to media persons on Monday, he said a 10-member police team was continuously working on the case and that information would be shared with the media as soon as something concrete emerged.

A Lucknow police team visited Rae Bareli, where Shraddha’s relatives reside, and questioned them for more than half an hour to piece together her whereabouts.

Sources said investigators were also examining surveillance footage from the city and its entry and exit points to piece together Shraddha’s possible movements and establish whether she was in Lucknow before or around the time she surfaced in the video. The CCTV trail is expected to be crucial in determining her possible route into or out of the state capital.

Sunday proved a particularly eventful day in the ongoing hunt, with speculation about Shraddha’s possible surrender drawing attention to Hazratganj police station and the Sultanganj police outpost. However, she did not appear before the police, and her whereabouts remained unknown. Later, Shraddha surfaced in a video in which she claimed innocence. The police, meanwhile, doubled the reward for information leading to her arrest from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000.

CASE DIARY: 11 DAYS ON THE RUN

Oct 9 | Day 1: Shiva Sharma dies after falling from the fourth floor.

Oct 10 | Day 2: Murder FIR registered against three; hunt for Shraddha begins.

Oct 11–13 | Days 3–5: Police search continues; accused remain untraced.

Oct 14 | Day 6: ₹25,000 reward announced for information on each of three accused.

Oct 15 | Day 7: Shraddha releases video, denies allegations.

Oct 16 | Day 8: Nepal angle gains prominence in the search.

Oct 17 | Day 9: Court issues non-bailable warrants against three accused.

Oct 18 | Day 10: Reward for Shraddha doubled to ₹50,000; SHO removed. DCP (Central) Vikrant Vir attached to headquarters.

Oct 19 | Day 11: ACP (Hazratganj) Rajneesh Verma shifted to the Crime Branch. DCP (Traffic) Arpit Vijayvargiya made DCP (Central).