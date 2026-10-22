26-year-old stabbed to death over scuffle at Garba event in Thane's Dombivli; 3 held, 2 minors detained

A minor scuffle at a Garba event in Dombivli on October 18 between a 15-year-old and a group of youths led to the murder of the teenager’s elder brother, who intervened to settle the matter amicably, on Monday. The deceased was identified as Sahil Gaikwad, 26, a resident of Dombivli West. The October 18 altercation began at a Garba event when the victim’s 15-year-old brother allegedly got into an argument with the prime accused. (PTI/Representational)

The Vishnunagar police arrested three men, including the prime accused Harshad Giri, 20, also a Dombivli West resident, and detained two minors. The other arrested accused are Harshad Giri, Dishant Gaikwad, and Kamlesh, according to the police.

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Dispute began with altercation at Garba event The events leading to the murder unfolded on the evening of October 18, when the victim’s 15-year-old brother was attending a Garba event, where an argument and subsequent scuffle broke out between him and Giri, the main accused.

When Gaikwad learnt about the incident, he approached Giri and his friends the same evening, questioned them about their alleged misbehaviour towards his brother, and urged them to settle the matter amicably. Both sides agreed to resolve the dispute and shook hands.

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However, on Monday night, when Gaikwad was standing outside a school in Telkoswadi, Dombivli West, Giri and five others allegedly confronted him. Giri then stabbed him multiple times in the chest before fleeing. Gaikwad was rushed to Shastri Nagar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Vijay Marathe, assistant commissioner of police, Dombivli, said the accused are students in classes 11 and 12 at nearby colleges. “We have arrested three accused and detained two minors in the case,” said Marathe.

The accused have been booked under sections 103(2), 135, 189(2), 190, 191(2) and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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