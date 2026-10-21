51-year-old woman stabbed to death, husband injured in fight between two groups in southwest Delhi

A 51-year-old woman died and her husband was injured in the fallout of a fight between two groups in Old Roshanpura over the past week, police said on Tuesday, adding that cross-FIRs have been filed in two incidents of stabbing. Police said both the stabbing incidents took place last Thursday. (PTI/ Representational)

Police said both stabbing incidents took place last Thursday. Initially, the son of the deceased woman and his friends are alleged to have stabbed a 30-year-old man in his thigh, following which the woman and her husband tried to intervene to resolve the issue, when she was stabbed and succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, police said.

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“The prime suspect in the murder case, Satish Lamba, 30, was arrested. Lamba suffered a stab wound in his left thigh after the couple’s son, Dhriv Rishi, allegedly attacked him with a knife during their quarrel on Thursday night,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh.

Stab wounds to victims The police identified the deceased woman as Seema Rishi and her husband as Kamal Rishi, 53. Both of them were stabbed at around 11.50pm on Thursday, following which they were admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. Kamal, who suffered stab wounds to his neck, was discharged after medical attention, the police said.

A case of murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, wrongful restraint was registered under BNS sections 103, 109, 115, 118, 126 and 3 in connection with the attack on the couple.

The other case was filed for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and common intention against the couple’s son and his friends, DCP Singh said.