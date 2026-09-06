Dy CM vs Dy CM: Manipur Kuki leader rejects colleague’s claim on Naga clashes

Manipur deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen has rejected allegations by her Naga counterpart Losii Dikho and eight other Naga MLAs that she and her husband were involved in the ongoing Naga-Kuki clashes, accusing them of making unverified claims that could further damage fragile inter-community trust. Manipur deputy chief ministers: Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho (HT)

On September 1, Dikho and eight other Naga MLAs wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking action against Kipgen and her husband, alleging that they were colluding with Kuki militant groups and hampering the peace process.

“It pains me deeply that fellow elected representatives, including deputy CM Losii Dikho and other MLAs, would make such serious allegations linking my husband and me to attacks against Nagas without first verifying the facts. At a time when families are grieving, communities are afraid, and the state is searching for peace, such accusations do not only hurt me personally; they also hurt the fragile trust that we are all trying to rebuild. These allegations are unverified and contradict everything I have done throughout this crisis. My efforts have always been focused on saving lives, regardless of community or identity. This is not merely a matter of public duty or constitutional responsibility. It is also a matter of conscience, humanity, and the value of every innocent life,” she said.

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Kipgen denies role in violence She denied any involvement in the violence and said she had instead appealed for the release of those abducted.

“On March 11, two Kuki-Zo civilians from Thawai Kuki village were abducted. In the effort to negotiate their safe release, 21 Naga travellers were detained by the local public. I made every effort to help secure their safe release and appealed to all stakeholders not to put anyone’s life at risk. Tragically, the two Kuki-Zo civilians were killed, leaving behind grief that no family should ever have to bear. Even in that painful situation, the 21 Tangkhul Naga detainees were safely and unconditionally released.”

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Kipgen’s husband heads SoO group The Naga MLAs told Shah that Kipgen and her husband were colluding with Kuki militant groups and hampering the peace process. Her husband, Thangboi, heads the Kuki National Front, a group under the Centre’s Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact.

“As for the allegation regarding violation of ground rules by SoO groups, their activities are monitored by the Centre and the state government under the tripartite agreement,” Kipgen said.

Kipgen also said she suspected a conspiracy, pointing to the escalation of Naga-Kuki clashes after she became deputy chief minister.

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New Manipur government balances communities After President’s Rule was lifted and a new government was formed earlier this year, the Centre ensured representation for all three major communities, with Meitei leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh as chief minister and two deputy chief ministers — Kipgen representing the Kukis and Dikho the Nagas.

Kipgen took oath virtually from Delhi and is yet to visit Imphal because of security concerns. She currently operates from her office in Kangpokpi.

“I cannot help but wonder why Naga-Kuki tensions appear to have intensified so sharply after I became the deputy CM, especially when previous incidents have not resulted in this kind of loss of life between the two communities. Despite my best efforts, some groups have continually instigated violence targeting a previously peaceful Kangpokpi district and me personally, even though I have done everything within my capability to help restore peace.

“These developments are deeply distressing because they distract us from what should matter most: protecting lives, healing communities, and restoring peace and normalcy in the State. At this critical moment, Manipur needs truth, compassion, and responsible leadership, not accusations that divide people further.”

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Naga MLAs threaten to withdraw support The Naga MLAs said they would be unable to continue supporting the Manipur government if the Centre did not act. At least 36 Kuki and Naga people,18 from each community, have been killed since the latest clashes began in February, adding to the unresolved Meitei-Kuki conflict that has killed at least 260 people and displaced 60,000. The MLAs also accused Kipgen of switching off her phone when Kuki militants abducted Naga civilians, six of whom were later found dead.

Kipgen rejected the allegation and said she was on a flight when the abduction took place.

“In moments of uncertainty, leadership must be guided by compassion, truth, and a sincere desire to protect every life. While the government is working tirelessly to restore peace, elected representatives carry a greater responsibility to speak with care and restraint. Words spoken without facts can wound communities, deepen fear, and make healing even more difficult.

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Kipgen recounts efforts to free detainees “On May 13, 2026, when three innocent Kuki-Zo senior church leaders were killed in an ambush, the grief and anger on the streets were overwhelming. That painful moment led to the counter-detention of travellers from both communities. I was on a flight when the abduction happened. When I landed, I saw several missed calls and urgent messages. My first instinct was to immediately reach out to the CM and other stakeholders to help calm the situation.

“I personally appealed to CSOs and other concerned groups during the efforts that led to the safe and unconditional release of the 18 Naga detainees on May 15,” she said.