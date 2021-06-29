Mumbai activist flags illegal work at Tungareshwar wildlife sanctuary

A city-based environmentalist has written to the Maharashtra forest department, flagging unlawful construction work currently underway in Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWLS), allegedly to expand and rebuild the Sadanand Ashram, which was demolished in August 2019 for violating the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, and Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Following a protracted legal tussle lasting over a decade, the Supreme Court in May 2019 had ordered the state government to evict the ashram, which at the time was occupying over half-a-hectare (ha) of the protected area. The Bombay Environmental Action Group (BEAG) filed an application in July 2004 in the courts for the eviction of the encroachment.

Debi Goenka, a member of the BEAG and executive trustee of non-profit organisation Conservation Action Trust (CAT), on Sunday wrote to Nitin Kakodkar, chief wildlife warden, Maharashtra; Sunil Limaye, additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF), wildlife, Mumbai; and to G Mallikarjuna, field director and chief conservator of forests, Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

“I had visited TWLS on June 26. I was shocked to discover that the road from Parol to the Sadanand Baba ashram is still being used by vehicles carrying devotees to the ashram. It is also evident that the road is being maintained to facilitate the passage of these vehicles,” said Goenka, pointing out that the entry register at Parol chowky is not being assiduously maintained.

“This is obvious because none of the vehicles that I saw yesterday had been recorded in the register,” he wrote. Moreover, it is alleged that two sheds within the ashram premises have been built some time following the demolition.

“As I didn’t enter the ashram premises, I am not able to comment on other work that may have been carried out within the premises,” Goenka’s letter stated.

In a statement to the press on Monday, Goenka wrote, “It seems that the Sadanand baba ashram is slowly being allowed to rebuild and restart all the activities that they were carrying out prior to the demolition.”

In response, environmentalists have demanded that the newly constructed structures be speedily demolished, and the entry of vehicles from Parol chowky be halted. Goenka has also asked if a CCTV camera be installed at the chowky, which should be manned by uniformed forest guards, in addition to regular patrols by the range forest officers (RFOs), assistant conservator of forests (ACF), deputy conservator of forests (DCFs) and other higher-ranked officials.

In a message to HT on Monday, Mallikarjuna said, “Our officials, including the district forest office, ACF and RFO will visit the site. If at all any encroachment has come up then the same would be demolished.”

The Balayogi Shree Sadanand Maharaj Ashram had occupied forest land in the 1970s, before the area was declared a protected sanctuary. Forest officials and environmentalists pointed out that the structure continued to grow in size by encroaching into the surrounding forest even after it was declared a protected area in 2003.

Tungareshwar, which is around 85.70 sq km in area, is connected to other protected natural areas like the Nagla block of SGNP and Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary.

The sanctuary’s diverse habitats including littoral forests and hills, which are home to leopards, wild boars, barking deer, langurs, bonnet and rhesus macaques, among other animals.